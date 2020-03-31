Our team has been putting in long hours since the coronavirus outbreak began to dominate the news cycle a few weeks ago, but our work continues as we strive to give you the most accurate, factual coverage from local, state and national resources.
We immediately launched a special section on our website that includes regular updates on the virus. Our mission and our priority will always be local, but having access to dozens of news sources and a digital platform — our website and social media — to get the latest developments out to readers was a reminder for a lot of people that we have long been a 24/7 operation.
The volume of information, and the rapid pace at which it changes, gives print subscribers added value beyond that newspaper delivered to your doorstep daily.
But it didn’t take the coronavirus to make it happen, and our print subscribers have always had free access to breaking news online and many other advantages to going digital.
We think this is a good time to strongly consider activating your digital subscription.
As a community service, all of our coronavirus work is free to everybody, subscriber or not. But other than major events that affect public safety, our work is reserved for those who have invested in our newsroom by buying a subscription.
We want you to get the most out of your subscription — additional photos, breaking news, advertising, special sections, all the news you see in print, and far more. Don’t be surprised if you get a phone call over the next couple of weeks offering help getting you up and running online. We’re calling everybody. That’s right, every subscriber.
Your bill isn’t due and nobody is asking for money or credit cards during the call. We want to help you connect with us online.
If you’re interested in activating your digital subscription, you can do it online or you can give us a call and we’ll walk you through it — 605-224-7301. (To do it yourself, go to www.capjournal.com, click the Menu in the blue bar, and go down to “Subscription Services.” Then look for the blue box near the top that says “activate.” You’ll need your account number, which can be found on your most recent statement.)
While we’re at it, we also email a newsletter to thousands of readers, that offers interesting tidbits, anecdotes, links to fun websites or interesting insights into stories that we’re working on or have published. It’s fun and it’s free. You can sign up for that online — go to www.capjournal.com and scroll down near the bottom to “Sign up for our email newsletters.” It’s easy!
If you’re a smartphone user, you’ll want our app to read stories on your phone and to get breaking news alerts or other important stories. You can find that at www.capjournal.com/newsapp.
The paper delivered to your home is valuable, but it’s just the beginning. We’d like you to start enjoying every benefit of being a subscriber!
