The ninth annual South Dakota Kite Day is Wednesday, June 17, at Hilger’s Gulch in Pierre.

Activities run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. CDT. It is sponsored by NextEra Energy Resources and the Pierre Elks Lodge Number 1953. 

Children, ages 17 and under, are encouraged to attend. The first 400 children will receive a free kite from attending Elk members. Parents also are encouraged to get involved. 

There is no registration fee. But children are encouraged to register by going to the Elks’ Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/PierreSDElks/

If you would like to help, or what more information, call Steve Wegman at 605-295-1221.

