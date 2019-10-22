Our formerly fully-leafed-out trees and shrubs are quickly losing their leaves, preparing for our upcoming winter season. A lot of trees means a lot of leaves, which for the next few weeks means a lot of raking, a lot of loading, and a lot of hauling away.
While I'm a big fan of our city's compostable recycling program, and an even bigger fan of the road resurfacing work the city just completed on Lowell Ave, maybe there's an easier way to re-use rather than dispose of a few of your leaves this year.
If you have a composting lawn mower, that alone can reduce a big pile of leaves into small pieced, easily compostable material perfect for your lawn, mulch for your trees and shrubs, and best yet, a nice organic layer for your garden. And if not your garden, perhaps your neighbor's!
The mulching effect will moderate the temperature extremes, help prevent weed seed establishment, and most of all add needed organic material to your soil. In fact, over the years the effect of adding a nice layer of leaves and other compostables just as a top dressing to your garden becomes visible! It takes a few years of dedicated effort, but it's common to see the ground level of the garden actually grow taller each year as more material is added. Not only are you adding the organic material that all plants need for growth, but the soil drainage becomes better too.
If you don't have a mulching mower, you can still use entire leaves as the same concepts apply, although perhaps not for your lawn. Full leaves shouldn't be left on your lawn as they will have a tendency to not only suffocate growing grass but allow molds and mildews an easier foothold on your lawn come spring.
Everything else, gardens, trees, shrubs, etc., will eventually benefit from the leaves just the same as if they had been mulched. The final effects will simply take longer to break down the full leaves as compared to breaking down finely chopped leaf particles.
For all of this there's one big “however,” that being infected leaves. Composting healthy leaves is good, however composting unhealthy leaves is not. If you've been told by a reliable source or know for a fact that you have a plant with a fungal, viral, or bacterial infection, you need to make every effort to prevent the spread of that disease by not using the spent plant pieces and parts as mulch or compost in your yard or anyone else's. That means instead of composting or using as mulch, burning or garbaging the infected leaves.
Although the city has a nice mulching program, it's operated by necessity on a large scale and not all of the piles of compostables may reach high enough temperatures to kill any lurking pathogens. Avoid dumping infected plant material at the city's drop off facility, to prevent the accidental spread of disease.
So here's to a great season, the wonderful fall colors, and another option to not only clean up your property,but add valuable nutrients to it at the same time!
Art Smith is a co-owner of East Pierre Landscape and Garden Center, 5400 SD Hwy 34, Pierre.
