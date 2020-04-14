For those of us who have followed national politics for a long time, it is not that long ago that South Dakota was the home state of the U.S. Senate’s majority leader.
That was Democrat Tom Daschle, who held one of South Dakota’s U.S. Senate seats for 18 years, from 1987 to 2005.
For Daschle’s entire career in the Senate, one of his Democratic allies was none other than Joe Biden, who served as a Democratic senator from Delaware from 1973 to 2009.
Heck, South Dakota had two Democratic senators as recently as January 2005. Former U.S. Sen. Tim Johnson, D-S.D., represented the state in the Senate. from 1997 until January 2015. Prior to this, he served in the U.S. House from 1987 though 1997.
Speaking of the U.S. House, Democrat Stephanie Herseth Sandlin (who is now president of Augustana University in Sioux Falls) represented South Dakota from 2004 to 2011. She lost a hotly contested 2010 campaign to current Gov. Kristi Noem during a year that saw Democrats struggle across the nation.
The former Vice President has some vocal supporters in South Dakota. Even after former Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders withdrew from the race, several South Dakota Democrats said they are looking forward to voting for Biden in the June 2 primary.
“During my time in the Senate, Barb and I got to know Jill and Joe Biden both personally and professionally,” Johnson said of his former Senate colleague. “We saw up close that Joe has always been a man of sincere honesty, empathy, and integrity – he keeps his word and tirelessly goes to bat for American families. He took on big fights in the Senate – from the Violence Against Women Act to climate change – and he got results. We’re confident that in the White House, Joe can unite America and restore the soul of this country.”
“Joe represents the best of America – resilience, empathy, and integrity. He can be a president our children can look up to and learn from his example. I know Joe will restore honor to the White House, and I look forward to voting for him in the South Dakota primary,” South Dakota House Minority Leader Rep. Jamie Smith, D-Sioux Falls, added.
Can Biden, the presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee, turn South Dakota blue on Election Day to win the state’s three Electoral Votes?
It is probably a stretch, as he certainly faces an uphill battle. No Democrat has carried South Dakota in a presidential race since 1964, while Trump defeated 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton here by about 30 percentage points.
Still, one never knows until votes are counted.
