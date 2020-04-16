Far be it from me to criticize the venerable Washington Post, or the esteemed New York Post, as I have great respect for both media organizations.
On the other hand, I do wish their journalists would do a bit of homework before writing stories about Gov. Kristi Noem that are just, well, misinformed.
This week, the posts published stories that essentially blamed Noem for causing the COVID-19 outbreak inside the Sioux Falls pork packing plant run by Smithfield Foods.
“South Dakota’s governor resisted ordering people to stay home. Now, it has one of the nation’s largest coronavirus hotspots,” the Washington Post proclaimed with a headline.
Not to be outdone, the New York Post stated: “Coronavirus cases skyrocket in South Dakota after governor dismisses quarantine measures.”
There is only one small problem with these theories: A so-called “shelter-in-place” order would not even apply to the Smithfield plant because the federal government considers it “critical infrastructure.”
In other words, even if Noem issued a statewide shelter-in-place mandate, Smithfield officials would be under no obligation to follow it.
“Our government has identified agriculture and food production as critical to the response to COVID-19. They have emphasized over and over again our special responsibility to maintain operations and normal work schedules. They have been explicit: shelter-in-place orders do not apply to us. The reason is obvious. Food is essential for survival and civil society,” Smithfield CEO Kenneth Sullivan stated in his April 9 news release.
“I’ve seen some national stories written that a shelter-in-place would have prevented this outbreak at Smithfield (Foods). That is absolutely false. It is not true,” Noem said on Tuesday.
“This plant would have been up and running because it is exempted as an essential business that is part of our critical infrastructure plan, to make sure that we can put food on the table for Americans,” Noem added on Wednesday.
As I wrote previously, I do not know if a shelter-in-place order is appropriate for South Dakota.
Would it help stop the spread of COVID-19? Yes.
Would it create even more damage to the already struggling economy? Yes.
Many times, someone will run for governor of a state in hopes of advancing his or her career toward a U.S. Senate run or even a presidential bid. Perhaps, they believe being a governor isn’t all that difficult.
However, I dare say governors across the country are earning their salaries at this point.
Think about it. On one side, physicians and scientists are telling you that everything has to be shut down immediately to stop the infection from spreading.
On the other side, businesses and economists are saying something to the effect of, “What the heck are we supposed to do, Governor?”
Truly, Noem and her 49 fellow governors face a conundrum in making such decisions.
Therefore, I respectfully disagree with those who say Noem would have an easy decision in ordering shelter-in-place.
Do you suppose the governors of the states which have issued such orders do not face pressure to lift the restrictions?
Just Wednesday, thousands of protesters took to the streets of Lansing, Michigan in fierce objection to Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s shelter-in-place order.
When Whitmer faces such stern opposition to her action in a “battleground state” such as Michigan, imagine how much resistance Noem would receive from the business community in a solidly Republican state such as South Dakota if she were to make a similar declaration.
My main point of this entire piece is that I truly believe Noem, Whitmer and 48 other governors are doing the best they can to manage a crisis that none of us could have predicted three months ago.
Certainly, this does not absolve them from criticism. However, if those critics are journalists, they should at least have their facts in order before clicking the “send” button.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.