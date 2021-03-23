I’ve been thinking about baseball. You know what I mean, the “Boys of Summer.”
After watching a replay of a Home Run Derby before an old all-star game the other night, I thought, Wow. Not for the 473-foot-blast of Prince Fielder the winner, but no drugs. There, I said it. No drugs. These kids were knocking homers all over the place and none of them had a morning shot of steroids or anything else to do it. Just like a family picnic. With pot being legal this summer, I wonder how many of our kids will take a puff to enhance their slugging ability. None.
I thought of the 1957 New York Yankees and Don Larson’s perfect game during the world series. I was in a Yankton high school chemistry class at that time, and our instructor, Al Halstad, was the biggest Yankees fan in Yankton. He turned on the radio and we listened to the game. So much for H2S04.
And those players. The worst thing those guys had to worry about back then was a bad hangover. Yogi Berra said, “On a night before a game when the guys went out, I always went home by one o’clock.”
And speaking of that Yankees team, how about Berra and Larson of course, Billy Martin, Mickey Mantle, Hank Bauer, Bill Skowron, Elston Howard, Tony Kubek and a whole lot more. They were the Yankees of summer. Many of them came to South Dakota pheasant hunting with Mike Imig, the Yankees scout in Yankton.
Then we had the Basin League. Remember them? Pierre Cowboys, Yankton Terrys, Winner Pheasants, Aberdeen Golden Eagles. Later, when Frank Farrar took over the Governor’s office, he brought in Morris Hallock, Sturgis publisher and editor as his highway director. Morris was also president of the Basin League, and I wrote quite a few Basin League news releases for him back in 1969.
Frank Walsh of Pierre played for the Cowboys and later went on to Big League fame.
Then there’s the Pierre kids. Stop by Hollister field some evening when the lights are on. Or how about an afternoon game if you can take the heat. Remember McGuiggen’s pitching? Do you know his catcher’s name?
For some reason I feel baseball has survived all the drug related accusations way back then, and they will survive Covid. I’m just waiting for the Twins and the Pierre kids. Baseball always survives. It’s right in there with Mom and apple pie.
If baseball is ever gone, then we as a nation will also probably be gone.
Oh, by the way, in 1957 Mickey Mantle made $60,000 and Don Larsen $18,000, back in those ‘good ol’ days.’
