Senate Bill 147 and House Bill 1266, bills to ban collective bargaining, will hurt my children and my students.
These bills target faculty at state universities, but they will hurt ALL of us if they pass. They will harm our children’s education, our employers’ ability to recruit and retain outstanding employees, and ultimately our state’s economy.
Collective bargaining give faculty a voice to negotiate work conditions that optimize student success and support. Without it, we can't recruit and retain quality faculty, leading to unprepared workforce and under-performing economy.
Protect our kids and our economy.
Urge your area representatives and senators to vote NO on SB147 and HB1266.
The opinions expressed above are solely my own, and do not necessarily reflect those of South Dakota State University.
by Jenn Anderson - Brookings
