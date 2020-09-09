Gov. Kristi Noem plans to expunge the very word “environment” from state government by collapsing the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) into the Agriculture Department.
DENR exists to protect the environment and natural resources we all share. That includes science-based regulation of polluting industrial-grade livestock confinements. Noem pushed a bill through the Legislature to curb local control over such industries, arguing that the state should be in charge. Now she aims to stifle state oversight as well.
As with Covid 19, Noem promotes freedom — without responsibility. Why should corporate profits be hindered by protecting public resources like water and air, values shared by true family farmers and other South Dakotans who drink the water and breathe the air?
Will she get away with it? Will our legislators, who supposedly represent us all, bow to her perversion of “freedom,” or will they stand up for responsibility?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.