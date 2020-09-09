Gov. Kristi Noem plans to expunge the very word “environment” from state government by collapsing the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) into the Agriculture Department.

DENR exists to protect the environment and natural resources we all share. That includes science-based regulation of polluting industrial-grade livestock confinements. Noem pushed a bill through the Legislature to curb local control over such industries, arguing that the state should be in charge. Now she aims to stifle state oversight as well.

As with Covid 19, Noem promotes freedom — without responsibility. Why should corporate profits be hindered by protecting public resources like water and air, values shared by true family farmers and other South Dakotans who drink the water and breathe the air?

Will she get away with it? Will our legislators, who supposedly represent us all, bow to her perversion of “freedom,” or will they stand up for responsibility?

Tags

Load comments