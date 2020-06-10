Thank you for publishing the letter I shared regarding the theft of the hearing aids from my father, Jim Valnes', estate sale.
In the days that followed, I was humbly surprised by the kind and considerate responses shown by individuals around town. I received two letters in Father's mailbox, from individuals neither of whom did I know: one sharing details about the man who may have taken the hearing aids and one sharing genuine condolences for the fact that the act happened during the challenging time of an estate sale. Several people expressed their support as I fulfilled everyday activities around town.
And perhaps most fortuitous was the response of Dr. Matthew Falk, the managing audiologist at Dakota Hearing on Sioux Avenue. Despite the fact that Father had been a patient elsewhere, Dr. Matt went out of his way to review the protection plan that Father had selected upon purchasing the hearing aids. Within 24 hours of talking with him, he informed me that he had spoken with the manufacturer and made arrangements for new hearing aids to replace those lost in their entirety at no additional cost to me so I may pay-them-forward in Father's memory as I see fit.
As a result, the beautiful outcome of this situation is the reality that it is possible for "goods" to fully outweigh "bads."
To the man who took Father's hearing aids: no further actions are worthy of being taken; instead, as you benefit from those hearing aids in the future, may you be reminded that the birds you hear singing or the laughter you hear returned to you is made possible because of my pappy, Jim Valnes.
To the members of our community who so generously offered compassion and thoughtfulness, I thank you greatly. To Dr. Matt, your selfless actions on behalf of a complete stranger made all the difference in the world.
May we collectively be reminded that "rights" have the ability to overpower the "wrongs" if we individually, intentionally, and knowingly take the steps to bring them to fruition. With the raw realities of division pronouncing themselves within our communities/country/world, may we use this situation as a navigating force on a far greater scale for how we respond to the pains of those around us, regardless of the extent to which are the inherent benefactors from the outcomes of our actions.
In community solidarity.
