It was last November that South Dakota launched the "Meth, We're On It" campaign.
Gov. Noem said, "What it's talking about is that each one of us, no matter who we are, that we're on the case of meth. That we're protecting our family, we're protecting our friends, we're protecting our communities from this epidemic that we see."
13 people in the state died from meth overdoses in 2018. There were 73 overdose deaths overall in S.D. in 2017, according to the CDC. Drug deaths were not in the state's top 10 leading causes of death that year. 2018-19 overdose deaths were not available.
In 2018, the state with the lowest age-adjusted drug overdose death rates was South Dakota (6.9). In 2016, the most recent year that the Department of Social Services has data for, there were 2,687 arrests for meth possession in the state.
So today (Aug. 28, the latest COVID numbers are released and another terrible day for S.D. Latest numbers are 165 COVID deaths, 2,182 active cases and 12,517 total cases. All time highs, which will all be surpassed against tomorrow and the next day and the next day.
Drug overdose deaths in S.D.
- 2017: 73
- 2016: 69
- 2015: 65
- 2014: 63
My question is why was so much time, effort and money (nearly $2 million at least) put into this "Meth, We're On It" campaign compared to the very hands-off approach by the same Governor when it comes to COVID? 13 people in the state died from meth overdoses in 2018. 165 people have died in S.D. in the last five months from COVID.
Where is the leadership in this state? Why was meth deemed a serious problem, but COVID isn't? On its current pace, COVID would be the 7th leading cause of death in the state.
I would love if the Governor instead would say, "Each one of us, no matter who we are, we're on the case of COVID. That we're protecting our family, we're protecting our friends, we're protecting our communities from this epidemic that we see."
Instead, she says she will push for schools to stay open this fall, but is against any requirements for children to wear masks in classrooms.
She downplays scientific findings that show masks could slow the spread of the disease. She allows 250,000 people to gather in Sturgis and SURPRISE, South Dakota is now at it's peak and growing every single day.
Noem said, "We cannot sacrifice the educational, physical, emotional and social well-being of our kids. The risks of COVID are too minimal for us to make sure that they're all going to stay home."
Why were 13 meth related deaths in 2018 and 2,687 arrests for meth possession in 2016 deemed an "epidemic," but 165 COVID deaths, 2,182 active cases and 12,517 total cases in five months deemed "minimal" by the same person?
