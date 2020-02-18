Are you aware that Saturday, Feb. 22, is National Heart Valve Disease Awareness Day?

It’s important to me because in 2018, at the age of 61, I had to have open heart surgery to repair two valves. Happy to say surgery was successful and I’m doing great.

If you can write an article about heart valves it might help others.

One — most people don’t know something is wrong until it’s too late, so go get checked.

Two — it is scary but friends, family and a good dose of spiritual help can get you through.

Three — valves can be fixed or replaced.

Four — it’s not your fault (it wasn’t all that chocolate I ate), parts do wear out.

Five — life will go on.

