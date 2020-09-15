“Under God, the People rule.” This is supposed to be South Dakota’s state motto. Given recent events, perhaps that motto should be changed to “Kristi Noem and Big Ag rule.”
I am referring to the recent announcement to merge the Department of Agriculture with the Department of the Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), to create a new agency, the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources.
The Department of Agriculture seems to turn a blind eye to the farming methods that do the most harm to our environment. The DENR is charged with protecting South Dakota’s environment and natural resources. How is it supposed to do that if it is swallowed up into an agency that has little interest in conservation?
The state Legislature can reverse Governor Noem’s action with a majority vote. Give the rule back to the people: contact your legislators and urge them to overturn this foolish merger.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.