Marijuana's mind altering ingredient is Tetrahydrocannibinol (THC).
THC potency jumped from 2% in 1990 to 20% in 2020. Hash Oil, used in food and drinks, is 80% or more.
Doctors aren't sure how much THC it takes to overdose. Children going into ER with ingested Marijuana, has spiked in states where it's legal. Once legal it's easier to leave cookies laced with Hash Oil for the kids to eat.
Here's a list of "safe" uses for Marijuana: One in ten will become addicted with daily use. Younger than 18, number rises to one in six. Twelve or under, memory learning and attention are damaged. Pregnancy and breast feeding ... harmful to baby. Lungs, cardiovascular system can be damaged and cause cancer. Confusion, anxiety, paranoia, panic, delusion and hallucination … with heavy use.
You can plant it, dry it, extract it, or use it to bake cookies, but legalizing Marijuana will NEVER make it safe.
