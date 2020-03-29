South Dakota’s forbidden history is: Our big vision leaders led to legislate an obviously profitable “right thing to do” pipeline tax.
It created dollar incentives for SD investors building ethanol plants in South Dakota, necessarily creating thousands of good jobs. Fortunately only attracting a 19 year old courageous entrepreneur with an amazing grasp of the obvious (genius) to South Dakota. Jeff Broin then bet the family farm the law’s 40-cent/gallon producer payment to 1M/year coupled with Broin Enterprise’s plant design skills would build profitable South Dakota ethanol plants.
Jeff purchased the bankrupt Scotland ethanol plant, and from there South Dakota investors like Jeff knew pipeline tax incentive dollars would assure profitability of South Dakota Ethanol plants. They then led building S.D.’s profitable billion gallon ethanol industry ending our oil addiction to add $billions annually to SD’s economy.
The unrecognized truth is Broin Enterprises, now Poet, then was able to capitalize on earned credibility to then lead the explosion constructing profitable midsize ethanol plants across the Midwest. That necessarily added many hundreds of $billions to rural economies and millions of good jobs.
Truth is S.D. can do it again, this time immediately times 1,000 reflected in commodity markets and optimum for agriculture recovery. Our wartime duty is to resurrect our pipeline tax, importantly this time with more than adequate dollars to advertise informing all citizens the truth is: SD has proven all autos are flex fuel vehicles to at least low carbon, lower cost, much safer, more power, 94 octane E30 plus blends. And, E30 is the only fuel that meets the clean air act’s standards to reduce petroleum combustion molecules identical to cigarette smoke’s most poisonous molecules. Those benzene related molecules have killed or maimed millions of our youngest children before and after birth, costing incalculable $billions.
Governor Janklow signed the oil kingdom’s most hated, feared bill threatening it: “Sue me. Make my day."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.