We’re getting close to the point that we can begin pulling back the curtain to expose the wizardry that exacerbated the pandemic case load, and significantly contributed to the loss of human life in South Dakota, as well as other states across the country.
Twisting the science behind masking and social distancing became the talisman of both political parties. Politically, leadership in some states used them as means of triggering government mandates and harsh regulation, while leaders in states like South Dakota wholly rejected them arguing that both, in large measure, were “feel good” remedies that violated personal freedom. Fueling the division was an ongoing election cycle in which candidates and their surrogates continued to discount and rhetorically counter the science all together. Caught in the throughs were leaders that chose to follow the party line, rather than endanger their anticipated political future. Tragically, wedged in the middle were the lives of folks that had looked to leadership for clear direction only to find themselves desperately ill or dying, cared for by professionals that embraced the use of masks and social distancing underscoring the established science behind both.
In the coming months, much will be done to hide, disguise and deny the lies that perpetrated this enormous loss of life, and staggering cost to our communities. However, as data becomes available it is clear that leadership in many states, including our own, minimalized most safeguards necessary to reduce illness and death, almost always for political expediency. In South Dakota, for example, where with a wink we were told to use common sense, testing was far below other states, the infection case load exceeded all but a few states, and the number of deaths (human lives lost as a result) was among the highest in the country.
The takeaway, then, is entirely up to us. The curtain has been pulled back and it can either be seen for what it is and we can learn from it, or we can continue to buy into the political grandstanding that clearly took it’s measure on our beloved communities.
Thank you in advance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.