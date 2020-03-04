The South Dakota Legislature passed legislation, House Bill 1169, on March 4, that would combat distracted driving by banning the use of smartphones and other electronic communication devices while driving. The bill will be sent to the governor. The American Property Casualty Insurance Association (APCIA) supports legislation such as this to help improve safety and save lives.
“With this legislation, South Dakota can join a growing list of states that are taking steps to address distraction-related motor vehicle crashes and fatalities,” said Steve Schneider, APCIA vice president, Midwest region state affairs, Chicago. “To protect everyone on the road, we need to encourage safer driver behaviors and enact stronger laws to combat distracted driving.”
Twenty-one states and the District of Columbia now ban the use of handheld devices while driving. According to a study conducted by the Georgia Legislature, in 12 states traffic fatalities decreased an average of 16 percent within two years of passing a handheld ban.
“We urge the governor to sign HB 1169,” said Schneider “Tougher distracted driving laws will help change dangerous driver behaviors by encouraging people to think twice about picking up the phone while driving.”
Jeffrey Brewster - vice president APCIA - Chicago
