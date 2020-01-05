A loophole in our state’s insurance laws allow public schools and municipalities to participate in self-insurance pools. These pools collect millions in tax dollars yet maintain immunity from regulation and oversight by the South Dakota Division of Insurance.
School Districts are allowing the abuse of teachers through this exploitation by the Associated School Boards trust without support from the South Dakota Education Association. Unbeknown to many, the SDEA does not represent members injured at work, regardless of the millions collected.
South Dakota needs to do much better to ensure our education funding is serving the children to which it is designated. This year’s legislature must investigate all bureaucratic third parties embedded within our state’s education dollars. Oversight and regulation of the state’s insurance pools should be consistent with the private sector. Legislative scrutiny of free benefits extended to administration and boards by pools — illegal in the private sector — is a logical place to start.
/s/ Jason Pieper, Watertown
