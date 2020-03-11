Senate Bill 157, county zoning, and CAFOs
There are many ways to look at Senate Bill 157 and its impact.
This is the bill Representative Mary Duvall is referring to in her article in the Feb. 28 Capital Journal. It is also called the governor’s CAFO bill by another publication. CAFO stands for concentrated animal feeding operations. There are landowner rights, the public’s rights, environmental impacts of CAFO’s, animal welfare aspects, legal ramifications and public perceptions of all of the above to consider.
In researching the subject, I refreshed my memory in some areas and gained insight in others. The Feb. 21 issue of the Green Sheet/Farm Forum had Alan Guebert’s review of an op/ed in the Des Moines Register written by four Iowa agriculture professionals regarding Iowa’s degraded water. I could write pages on all of the above issues, but will share what’s happening in Iowa. Please Google Iowa Water Suit and read the Des Moines Register article for full details.
Two years ago, Des Moines Water Works sued 10 northern Iowa water districts over high nitrate levels in the Raccoon River, the city’s main water source. In 2015, the Water Works spent $1.2 million on nitrate removal. The federal judge ruled against DMWW saying the water quality issues were for the Iowa Legislature to solve. Currently, the state of Iowa is being sued by environmental groups under the “public trust doctrine” and arguments on the case are scheduled to be heard in 2020 by Iowa’s Supreme Court. South Dakota Case 2004SD-27 involved the public trust doctrine.
This bill concerns me on many levels, but the long term environmental effects, especially to our water supply are paramount. Making it easier for CAFOs to permit in South Dakota, will likely lead to more of them.
More concentrated livestock means more manure, and that, like water, runs downhill and downstream.
I don’t want to see South Dakota have the water quality issues Iowa has. I would like South Dakota to be proactive rather than reactive. From what I’ve read, the counties just need to step up their zoning policies and all will be right with the world.
If the Iowa case proceeds, the outcome could be the state and its agencies involved will ultimately be responsible for their lack of regulation. Why create a law to prevent lawsuits that may end up creating lawsuits? Why not take Jeremiah Murphy and the South Dakota Stock Growers advice and study this?
One pro SD-157 lobbyist told me that South Dakota has some of the best regulations in the country. Do we? Do we have adequate personnel to enforce them if we do? An example, the state wasn’t going to place limits on nitrate levels for the Lake Norden cheese plant expansion until area water-management officials voiced concerns. Officials wanted lower discharge levels, but the state allows the plant a monthly average of 18ppm. 10ppm is the EPA level considered safe for drinking water. Nitrates are most harmful to babies, but ongoing research may prove health hazards to all of us.
The plant couldn’t even meet these higher levels and was fined $66,360 by the state. What if those water-management officials hadn’t spoken up, this doesn’t sound like ”some of the best regulations” to me.
I am not against improving state law to support agriculture. I am against passing a law before we have our state environmental regulations top notch and their means of enforcement established.
Vicky Wilkey
Pierre
