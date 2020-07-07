To the governor of South Dakota and the people who elected her:

We plan to make our next family vacation a road trip through Nebraska, South Dakota, and North Dakota.

Because of the governor’s and other leaders’ response to COVID-19 over the July 4th weekend, we have decided that, on our trip, we will gas up in Nebraska and then drive non-stop through South Dakota to get to North Dakota, donating the money we would have spent in South Dakota - $500 - to an indigenous people’s charity.

That may not sound like the kind of money that would have an impact on the governor’s future behavior but if enough families do something similar, it could make a difference. And for those who say we are taking money out of the hands of South Dakotans, I suggest that you think about this kind of consequence the next time you vote.

