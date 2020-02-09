The president has said he will eliminate Social Security disability and cut Social Security payments in 2021.
Here are some facts supplied by AARP of S.D.
In South Dakota, 159,453 people collect some form of Social Security; 110,408 are retired; 19,624 are widows, widowers or spouses; 19,032 are disabled; and 10,388 are children.
For 35,380 retired South Dakota workers, Social Security is their only source of income.
Social Security payments bring $1.78 Billion dollars into the economy of South Dakota yearly.
Taking the means to a meager existence from the disabled is heartless.
Cutting payments to retirees who've worked hard and payed their Social Security premiums for 40 to 50 Years is an unconscionable breach of trust that can not be allowed to happen.
by Greg Knapp, Webster, SD
