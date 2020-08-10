This letter is in response to the letter from Rev. Mahlen; Lewistown, Montana, appearing in Saturday's (August 1, promoted by S.D. Newspaper Association) print edition.

It was nice of you to print a letter from outside your coverage area promoting FOX news and the president's ideas regarding the demonstrations taking place around the country.

Will you be as kind to print a local letter attempting to point out the vast majority of the country, along with the majority of the Nation's Press, totally disagrees with Rev. Mahlen.s description of the "protests"?

He forgot to mention the fact the president has, numerous times, sent his ‘personal troops’ into the protests illegally to create increased unrest. He also did not mention the many instances of ‘white nationalists' causing the majority of damage in the demonstrations. He also did not mention we have a president calling for a delay in the upcoming election.

Who should shout out for America?

