The most recent piece by Tim Rollins (“In contempt, federal court style,” A4, June 10) is one of the most poorly reasoned examples of mental gymnastics I have read in ages.
The bulk of his argument rests on his mistaken assertion that HIPAA universally bars employers from receiving medical information on their employees. If you have ever taken a urinalysis — a medical procedure also covered under HIPAA laws — as a condition for new or continued employment, you know this is simply not the case. I’ve yet to hear a peep of conservative opposition to this practice.
And although I know nothing about the onboarding process for becoming a U.S. Marshal, I am also a veteran of the armed forces. I have to imagine the stacks of paperwork have a decent amount of overlap and that in someone’s desk, somewhere, resides a few papers with Mosteller’s signature on them waiving at least some degree of medical privacy.
Mr. Rollins, as a former service member himself, undoubtedly knows this comes with being an employee of the federal government.
He casts further doubt upon his argument when he mentions the Hatch Act violations at hand over conduct said act prohibited him from while in uniform. Firstly, the Hatch Act does not apply to the US military, although DOD Directives prescribe fairly similar rules for military personnel. Secondly, the Hatch Act does cover civilian employees of the federal executive branch, which U.S. District Court judges are not.
This feigned outrage becomes even more ironic when you consider that our own state’s Republican Attorney General is widely viewed to have violated the DOD Directives — which Rollins appears to be referring to — in his own campaign.
As with many of his right-wing contemporaries, Rollins seems to have an opinion and no logical explanation of how he arrived at it.
Chance Whidby
Fort Pierre
