A few health care ideas

Because of a 16-month health adventure, I have experienced rehab time in three of South Dakota’s long-term care facilities. While I did not need the long-term care that so many were receiving, the experience woke me up to the news that 16 facilities in South Dakota, like those I experienced, have closed their doors over the past 6 years — and more are on the list this year.

