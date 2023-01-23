Because of a 16-month health adventure, I have experienced rehab time in three of South Dakota’s long-term care facilities. While I did not need the long-term care that so many were receiving, the experience woke me up to the news that 16 facilities in South Dakota, like those I experienced, have closed their doors over the past 6 years — and more are on the list this year.
It caused me to realize how fortunate I was to even have the opportunity for getting the care I needed.
South Dakota rates last in the neighboring states for Medicaid reimbursement. This is a main contributing factor causing the closing of so many of the nursing homes in the state. Gov. Noem is proposing an increase in that amount that would be instrumental in creating and sustaining facilities that could continue to survive and thrive as caring establishments for South Dakotans who need more direct care as they age.
The Governor’s recommendation, along with the ideas from an SD Legislature Summer Nursing Home Methodology workgroup representing all sides of the issue, would go a long way to provide the kind of support for our citizens that South Dakota communities could be proud of.
I would be remiss if I did not include a picture of the day that 4-year-old Hadley came to one of the facilities with a parent on a stormy day in December. This wonderful free spirit changed the room from one of quiet conversation and concerned facial expressions to one of many smiles, chuckles, and laughter.
It makes me smile now just to think about it.
Dana, one of the great folks I met on my journey, said that a few years ago, she thought that it would be great to have daycare centers located beside nursing homes. How about that for a great idea!
Not only getting young lives started in a positive and supportive manner — to say nothing of helping the parents who would be working at the facility — but a place to celebrate the amazing lives well lived by the senior citizens.
It is my hope that the legislature will see this increase suggested by the Governor and the summer committee as another reason for South Dakota to continue its ride as one of the places people look to as a wonderfully supportive and positive place to live.
