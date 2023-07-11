I wanted to say thank you to all of those that were able to attend our Patriotic Concert to benefit the Church of Hope at the Women’s Prison. I was truly honored to be a part of this wonderful concert with Jeff Speaect, Ron Smith, the First Baptist Church Bell Choir, the Quilts of Valor, and the Flag Mountain Honor Guard.
Thank you to our veterans, as well, for the wonderful and generous support you have given to our country. We appreciate and value you! Many of you traveled distances for this honor, and we are grateful you were able to attend.
The quilts were absolutely beautiful, as are the hearts of those involved and the volunteer time that each shared to create and present them.
Nominations can be made for veterans to be honored at qovf.org/nominations-awards/ or by contacting a member of the Flag Mountain Honor Guard.
We also want to thank the First Methodist Church for allowing us to use their beautiful sanctuary for this wonderful venue and Memorial Lutheran Church for allowing us to use their bells.
Due to the generosity of those that attended, we were able to raise $2,200 for the Church of Hope. What a testament to the wonderful people of our community!
Donations are still being accepted for the Church of Hope by most of the area churches. If you have questions, please contact Pastor Russell Jones at First Baptist Church of Pierre and Nance Orsbon, Interim Pastor at Resurrection Lutheran.
Thank you from the bottom of our hearts, thank you! We pray that you were also blessed by this event and that it gave you joy as we celebrated the love of our service members!
