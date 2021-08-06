It is heartbreaking to watch the dirt movers in Griffin Park to prepare for a waterpark — the removal of so many trees. The increased noise level and the nightmare thoughts of how our quiet neighborhood will be history.
Currently, so many residential streets are in deplorable conditions — needing repairs. Yet the funding is being spent on a waterpark.
The parking for the increase of vehicles and traffic does not appear to have been a consideration.
Our property taxes are exceedingly high as is the cost of water. Yet, a group of individuals came up with a plan to bring in revenue to Pierre and decided on a massive project that will have very little impact locally except for creating problems for all those in earshot.
Avera Medical uses up every single space for staffing and patients.
And the park is not continuously monitored as is — a waterpark would only add an attraction for more mischief and traffic.
Maureen Rempher
Pierre
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.