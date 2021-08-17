We are near the 20th anniversary of September 11th. Let us take stock.

  • National Debt: $6 trillion (2001) v. $28 trillion (2021)
  • National Deficit: surplus (2001) v. $3 trillion deficit (2001)
  • Gas Prices: ~$2 (2001) v. ~$3 (2021)
  • Prices for everything are going up.
  • Military spending: $331 billion (2001) v. $703 billion (2021)

The space program has been outsourced to Elon Musk and the Amazon version of Dr. Evil. People have less confidence in the national government and media.

Some things somehow are the same -- the Taliban are back in control of Afghanistan and the government is divided 50-50 with a president half the country thinks isn't up to the task.

It's been 20 years since that fateful September day. We told ourselves to "Never Forget." Those people living under the iron fist of the Taliban see that vow as a hollow promise.

Mike Rollins

