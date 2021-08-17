featured Letter to the Editor: Anniversary reflection Aug 17, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe for only $2.49/week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save We are near the 20th anniversary of September 11th. Let us take stock.National Debt: $6 trillion (2001) v. $28 trillion (2021)National Deficit: surplus (2001) v. $3 trillion deficit (2001)Gas Prices: ~$2 (2001) v. ~$3 (2021)Prices for everything are going up.Military spending: $331 billion (2001) v. $703 billion (2021)The space program has been outsourced to Elon Musk and the Amazon version of Dr. Evil. People have less confidence in the national government and media.Some things somehow are the same -- the Taliban are back in control of Afghanistan and the government is divided 50-50 with a president half the country thinks isn't up to the task.It's been 20 years since that fateful September day. We told ourselves to "Never Forget." Those people living under the iron fist of the Taliban see that vow as a hollow promise.Mike RollinsPierre Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Taliban Price Politics Economics Confidence Country Evil Vow Media Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit a Letter to Editor Submit Sign up for our email newsletters Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from the Capital Journal Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
