No abortion at any time for any reason. Total lack of choice.
No immigration from the southern border. Children separated from parents.
No right to adoption by gay couples. No right to birth control.
A removal of a path to citizenship for DACA. Suppression of voting by minorities.
“These are just of few of the controversial matters that are decided by the nine people who call themselves members of the U.S. Supreme Court.”
Editor, you have a tendency to cite the most extreme positions of the left. Those positions do not have the support of most Democrats or of V.P. Joe Biden. The issues you cited on July 23rd while speaking of John Thune, will never come before the court in that form. The issues that I cite above do actually come before the court.
John Thune is a total hypocrite in talking about filling the vacancy on the court when Trump loses the election. We must pray that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg survives her treatments and remains on the court. There will be a better day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.