With COVID-19 gradually releasing its deadly grip, this Memorial Day we can focus once again on the threat of our outdoor grill.
Folks who grill hamburgers or hot dogs face a nasty choice. The U.S. Meat and Poultry Hotline advise high temperature to avoid food poisoning. But the National Cancer Institute warns that high-temperature grilling of processed meats generates cancer-causing compounds.
A bunch of enterprising U.S. food processors has met this dilemma head-on by developing a rich variety of convenient, healthful, delicious plant-based veggie burgers and veggie dogs.
These products don’t harbor nasty bugs or cancer-causing compounds. They are missing the cholesterol, saturated fats, drugs, hormones, and pesticides of their animal-based alternatives. And, they are waiting for us in the frozen food section of our favorite supermarket.
This Memorial Day, in the shadow of COVID-19, let’s stay safe in more ways than one!
Dean Lawrence
Pierre
