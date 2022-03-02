Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

As a College Republican at SDSU, I spend time thinking about not only the current issues that our state faces, but also problems that my generation will have to solve decades from now. That is why I continue to find myself proud of South Dakota’s clean energy leadership. Wind, hydro and solar power are all abundant resources across our state and our businesses and communities continue to be successful by using renewable energy solutions.

In order to maximize our economic growth over the coming years, we need to pave the way for additional investments in clean energy. The good news is that Congress just allocated significant resources toward upgrading our power infrastructure so we can build out a modern transmission system capable of additional renewable energy installations. This is an important step in ensuring future generations will have access to reliable and cleaner sources of energy for years to come.

Brock Brown

Lake Norden, South Dakota

Tags

Load comments