The recent Covid-19 outbreak at our Women's Prison gives one pause to wonder (I certainly am awe struck).

We’ve placed the care and custody of over 500 women in the hands of Health and Corrections administrators. How is it that a few cases of this potentially deadly disease on one day flips, almost overnight, to over 100 the next? And, how on earth - with the availability of medical care housed on the facility dealing with inmates throughout each day - were symptoms of the virus missed?

At a minimum, it seems an explanation should be forthcoming as to why the Department of Health - that ministers to the needs of these inmates each and every day - dropped the ball on this.

