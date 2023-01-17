Foreign-owned soil
I commend Rep. Dusty Johnson and other state leaders for "Cracking Down on China." It should go without saying that is an absolute necessity, considering how dependent our society has become on the CCP.
However, China is only one of a number of foreign countries we need to "Crack Down on" with regard to owning U.S. soil and/or owning long-term leases — 50 years. Consider the crony capitalism of "green energy" in the form of massive wind and solar projects that span tens of thousands of acres per project. Multinational corporations, most notably France, Germany, Spain and Greece, to name a few, not only reap the hundreds of millions in Production Tax Credit subsidies courtesy of American taxpayers but control U.S. soil for decades and play a significant role in our energy grid. Considering the high percentage of rare earth minerals mined, unrecyclable turbine blades and subsequent parts for these short-lived projects are extremely reliant on China, we must take this risk seriously.
In recent years legislatures from all levels have been drinking the feel-good Kool-Aide of "green energy." There's nothing green about it. Removing reliable energy sources such as clean coal (Obama-era approved scrubber filter systems) and small-footprint nuclear for a short-term, poor efficient energy source isn't the answer. Couple that with exposing our energy grid and defense systems to foreign countries, and we've created a serious threat. Now is the time to expand the concern of threat of foreign corporations owning/long-term leasing U.S. soil from “Cracking Down on China” to “Cracking Down on All Foreign Corporations” threatening our defense and energy grid.
Michael Bollweg
Harrold, SD
