Letter to the Editor: Labor shortages

Oct 13, 2021

I walk into a store, grab a $3 bag of potato chips, hand the cashier $1, and they say, "I'm sorry, these cost $3."

"I'm only willing to pay $1 for them," I reply.

The cashier says, "Okay, then you can't have them."

Am I facing a potato chip shortage?

The "labor shortage" is a myth. There's plenty of labor, the market demands a certain price for it. Companies willing to pay that price continue to have all the labor they need.

Chance Whidby
Fort Pierre

Tags: Shortage, Labor, Potato Chip, Commerce, Economics, Cashier, Market Demand, Plenty, Price
