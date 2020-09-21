National Voter Registration Day is Tuesday, September 22. The League of Women Voters - Pierre will not be holding an in-person registration drive this year due to COVID-19. Instead, we urge unregistered voters, or those who need to update their information, to request a voter registration form from the County Auditor. The form may be completed in person at the County Auditor’s office or you can request that the form be mailed to you.
Voters are encouraged to get their ballots in as early as possible. October 19 is the last day to submit your voter registration form to be able to vote in the November 3 election.
Registered voters may vote now by absentee ballot or in person at the County Auditor’s office. Absentee ballots must be returned to the auditor’s office by November 2, either by mail or depositing it in an official County Auditor drop box.
To request an absentee ballot, contact your County Auditor or print a request form found on the Secretary of State’s website at https://sdsos.gov/elections-voting/.
For more information, contact local chapter president Sara Casper at 605-222-0115.
