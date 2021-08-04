It’s time that mandatory vaccine requirements be issued for all possible segments of the workforce in South Dakota.
With only slightly over one-half of our adult population vaccinated, we have a long way to go in developing “herd immunity” in South Dakota.
The governor has shown a complete failure of leadership in this regard. Governor Noem has denied the success of the vaccination programs nationwide and has ignored the valid and proven data showing the scientific support for the nationwide vaccination programs.
Instead, she has clung to the misinformation supported by the Trump program, the “Big Lie.”
This failure to accept proven scientific data is truly a disservice to the people of South Dakota and has caused a significant number of South Dakota deaths. Governor Noem needs to admit her mistakes and lack of knowledge in this regard.
The governor needs to order an executive proclamation to require vaccination in all eligible areas within the state jurisdiction, in state jobs and cooperating private employers. In this way, we can undo some of the damage that has been caused.
Jack Billion
Sioux Falls
