A special thank you to all of the brave men and women who are currently serving our great country, to all of you who risked your lives serving our country and to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for the freedom and peace of loving people in the USA.
As you will notice, I am referring to the term “freedom” in America because this letter is alluding to a person who took a folded flag on display from the Lincoln Apartments that was not theirs. But you must have felt you were privileged to take it freely around Memorial Day or before. This flag draped the casket of my brother, who was proud to serve in the U.S. Navy, and it was presented to me.
Our American flag is free to all Americans to have, to salute, to place your right hand over your heart and to recite “The Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag” under God. But this particular circumstance, as stated above, as taking it at free will was disrespectful and unpatriotic.
A couple, who honorably served their country, learned of the incident, so they freely and generously presented one of their folded flags to the Lincoln Apartments to be put on display. Thank you very much, Linda Bentz, who informed Jon and Claire Peschong of the missing flag. It is with your kind heart and your love of country that provides soothing peace and comfort to those with broken hearts such as mine.
It has always been known, and always will be, that there will be kindness and goodness in American people. Be proud of your heritage and country we so love. So if you can find it in your heart to return the flag to Lincoln Apartments, please do so — no questions asked. It would be appreciated.
You have had it for a while now, so return it to its rightful home.
