October 2-8, 2022, marks National 4-H Week. 4-H is a program for youth ages 8-18 and enables youth to be engaged in partnerships with caring adults; positive learning environments; developing their fullest potential and learning life skills.

4-H values youth, families, and communities; partnerships and coalitions that work for the betterment of youth in our state, and combined strength of local programming in cooperation with the land-grant university, South Dakota State University; every child’s individuality and uniqueness; diversity and an inclusive environment that assures all youth access to programming; caring adults who volunteer to work with, mentor, and teach youth; and the Six Pillars of Character: trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring and citizenship.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments