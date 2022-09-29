October 2-8, 2022, marks National 4-H Week. 4-H is a program for youth ages 8-18 and enables youth to be engaged in partnerships with caring adults; positive learning environments; developing their fullest potential and learning life skills.
4-H values youth, families, and communities; partnerships and coalitions that work for the betterment of youth in our state, and combined strength of local programming in cooperation with the land-grant university, South Dakota State University; every child’s individuality and uniqueness; diversity and an inclusive environment that assures all youth access to programming; caring adults who volunteer to work with, mentor, and teach youth; and the Six Pillars of Character: trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring and citizenship.
4-H has project areas for all walks of life. From aerospace to graphic design to safety to photography to arts and crafts to animals, there is something for everyone. We invite youth ages 8-18 to check it out. October is the time to sign up for the new 4-H year!
We, the leaders of 4-H in Stanley and Hughes Counties, want to recognize the efforts of our 4-H members and thank the individuals and businesses who support 4-H in our communities. This past year, the local 4-H program had 240 registered club members, 44 Cloverbuds, and 35 volunteers. Even though the results from various 4-H contests and exhibits were submitted, it is unfortunate that the achievements of our 4-H youth did not get recognized/published in the local paper. We ask that you check out our Facebook page as we recognize our youth and thank our sponsors. https://www.facebook.com/Prairie-Winds-4-H-of-Hughes-Stanley-Counties-SD 139574179423298/
