Attention South Dakotans:

Gov. Kristi Noem proposed combining the South Dakota Department of Natural Resources with the Department of Agriculture — an emergency proposal nonetheless — catering to the hunger of a few.

This is objected to by many South Dakota groups — agriculture ones also. We do not wish to destroy our natural resources — the fabric of the cloth that this state is known for.

Please give your state legislators a call to reverse this bad proposal. Call 605-773-3821 for the Senate, and 605-773-3851 for the House, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. when in session; or, email them on the Legislative Research Council website.

Thank you sincerely.

Tags

Load comments