Letter to the Editor: Recording meetings
Aug 24, 2022

Recording meetings
Why does (Fort Pierre Mayor) Gloria Hanson and the City Council refuse to record the city's meetings? Are they hiding something?

KCCR records the meetings but doesn't broadcast them. Men and women die protecting our constitution. Liberty cannot survive if the people don't have general knowledge of their government.

City government is to serve the people, not themselves. I am asking every person in Fort Pierre to ask their representatives why the city officials do not record the city meetings.

Pierre has recorded their city meetings for years!

Jim Hoffman
Fort Pierre
