While the reasons folks within a community rely on accurate and complete reporting of public records may be diverse, it is nevertheless a right afforded them by the same rule of law that protects your right to publish them. For that reason, it seems almost pedestrian to suggest that the public in turn expects the press to report them accurately and without redaction. While your interest in protecting the innocent is certainly admirable, redacting or selectively editing public records in a community newspaper may not be the best forum to do so, particularly in a country that has clearly established that, prima facia, a person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise.
Perhaps the greater problem with editorial censorship of information, especially that contained in public records, is that it self-appoints the editor as a community monitor or moral arbitrator performing a task that the government is prohibited from doing.
Finally, in the act of editorially redacting information from public records, your readership must be left to question whether there are other matters of importance that are also being redacted, selectively edited or worse selectively omitted for reasons known only to the editor.
The duty of a free and open press to report the facts is an awesome responsibility and I only hope for the sake of our community and its ability to rely on the Capital Journal going forward that you reverse course on this misguided change in the information you elect to report.
