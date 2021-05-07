“Ask not what your country can do for you -- but what you can do for your country.” Now’s the time to heed President Kennedy’s call to action! Biden and his administration are intentionally using the China virus as an excuse to deprive everyone of us of our civil liberties and Constitutional freedoms.
Thankfully, our Founding Fathers knew the lure of power and wealth has a tendency to corrupt many people. Article V of the U.S. Constitution authorizes state legislatures to call a “convention” for proposing needed amendments -- without requiring the government’s consent. What’s being proposed is: (1) imposing fiscal restraints; (2) reducing government overreach; (3) setting term limits. This solution requires a minimum of 34 states to form a “Convention of States” and a total of 38 states to actually ratify the amendments. (The last information I saw showed 16 states already onboard -- starting with Georgia in 2014. At least 23 more states are currently in the process of either passing or considering this resolution -- including South Dakota.)
But don’t take my word for it. Type in: convention of states.com/South Dakota and read/watch the information and videos that come up. At the very bottom of the home page check out the topics listed under the “About” column. Then, if you agree with this grassroots message and are convinced it’s what our country urgently needs, sign the petition (you’ll be adding your voice to 2 million other concerned Americans), talk to your family and friends, get involved in this movement to bring government back into the hands of We the People. Let our elected officials know that we truly believe in South Dakota’s state motto: “Under God the People Rule.”
Katherine Larson
Florence
