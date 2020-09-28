Senators Rounds and Thune are now showing no respect for South Dakota voters.
Their total 180 degree change of mind in the appointment of a new Supreme Court Judge during a Presidents' last year and during an election year makes no sense other than it's dirty politics.
In 2016, their comments were that "we must give the American Voters a chance to determine who the next President will be to make that nomination."
I remind you, that was with nine months until the election. Now, in 2020, with less than 45 days left before the election...you are now trying to convince us the current President must make the nomination immediately. By your actions, you both have disenfranchised an American and South Dakota Voter, as I have already voted (a week ago). I truly hope the South Dakota Voters will remember your actions as they vote on Nov. 3rd.
