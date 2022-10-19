In less than 30 days, Hughes County will have the opportunity to cast votes that shape the trajectory of our community. While state and national races dominate political attention, we cannot forget those on the ballot who directly impact the safety and leadership here at home.
With new crime coming into South Dakota – and Hughes County – now is not the time to take risks surrounding leadership in law enforcement. Patrick Callahan is a proven Republican leader who is tough on crime, committed to integrity, and accountable to citizens. He has established relationships with the Pierre Police Department and South Dakota Highway Patrol, as well as local leaders throughout the region. Callahan knows the structure of law enforcement and actively protects the well-being of our community.
Having worked with Sheriff Callahan for many years, I can personally attest to the time and attention he devotes to going above and beyond in everything he does. He’s a person we can trust to uphold stability and safety in our county.
I proudly support law enforcement, and I proudly support Sheriff Patrick Callahan. This November, vote Callahan for Hughes County Sheriff.
