Letter to the Editor: Trump's crimes
Aug 24, 2023

Funny how the "law and order" and "lock her up" crowd are upset Trump is being tried for his crimes that he committed in front of our very eyes.

Anyone who believes Trump cares about anything other than himself is willfully ignorant to all facts presented to date.

When Trump calls on you to rise up against this Country for his perceived grievances you will deserve everything that's coming to you.

Adam E Peterson
Pierre, SD
