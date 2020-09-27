This is not a letter to voice an opinion. This is a letter to simply remind the people of South Dakota where their senators stand.
Mike Rounds upon Merrick Garland’s nomination in 2016: “This decision [to not even allow a vote] will allow the American people to have a voice in the next Supreme Court Justice based upon who they elect as president this November.”
John Thune: “Since the next presidential election is already underway, the next president should make this lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court.”
These are the people you continue to vote into office. I am simply, and will rightfully continue to, ridicule you for that decision.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.