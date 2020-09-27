This is not a letter to voice an opinion. This is a letter to simply remind the people of South Dakota where their senators stand.

Mike Rounds upon Merrick Garland’s nomination in 2016: “This decision [to not even allow a vote] will allow the American people to have a voice in the next Supreme Court Justice based upon who they elect as president this November.”

John Thune: “Since the next presidential election is already underway, the next president should make this lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court.”

These are the people you continue to vote into office. I am simply, and will rightfully continue to, ridicule you for that decision.

