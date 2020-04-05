An open letter to Gov. Kristi Noem,

As a healthcare worker, I commend the South Dakota Medical Association admonishing you are, “not doing enough to stop the spread of COVID-19,” and advising you, “close restaurants, bars and other non-essential businesses.”

The Department of Health reported 212 positive cases and four deaths today (April 4); but you stated 5 Mar, “There is low risk for South Dakotans to become infected with coronavirus.”

Your Executive Orders outlined what we “should” do, but mandated nothing, demonstrating an appalling lack of fortitude.

Ohio Gov. (Mike) DeWine showed keen, strong leadership, "Perhaps no single governor has done more ... actions contributed to Ohio’s modest number of cases.”

You exhibited uninformed, weak leadership, “Noem continued her stance ... one of the last states without shelter-in-place order,” because it is, "everyone’s personal responsibility to take the right actions."

In my opinion, Gov. Noem, you need to “take the right actions” with decisive governance supporting healthcare and protecting South Dakotans.

