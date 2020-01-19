Dear Editor,

Do the taxpayers of South Dakota realize that over the last few months tens of millions of our taxpayer dollars was given back to out-of-state multi-billion dollar companies?

Industrial wind companies come into our state promoting their projects as a tax stream, but then a significant portion of that money is given back to them in the form of Reinvestment Payment Program Grants.

Decisions are made in executive session behind closed doors, with only a vote in the public eye.

Governor Kristi Noem states we have less revenue coming into our state, yet she has no problem with sending tens of millions of South Dakota tax revenue to out-of-state corporations - big business that works in an industry that has given her and our representatives in Washington large political contributions.

I say let’s keep our tax money in South Dakota and help our own, not multi-billion dollar out-of-state corporations.

/s/ David Brouwer, Beresford

