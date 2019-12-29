Kudos to Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg for his commitment to the rule of law in securing South Dakota’s 1979 rescission to the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA). South Dakota joined Alabama and Louisiana’s lawsuit that would prevent the ERA from illegally being added to the U.S. Constitution.

The ERA is not about equal rights and would actually hurt women. It promotes a sexless agenda through the suppression of natural differences between men and women. The privacy, safety protections for women and girls in restrooms, locker rooms, etc. would be jeopardized. The ERA would erase women’s sports by destroying fair competition. It could cement tax-payer funded abortion into our Constitution.

The 14th Amendment to the Constitution and many state and federal laws guarantee women all the rights inherent to Americans. Women are thriving and succeeding as in no other time in history. They have done this without the assistance of an ERA.

/s/ Linda Schauer — state director Concerned Women for America, Leola, SD.

