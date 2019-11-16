Noem: right-wing divider

The most divisive president in modern history has his counterpart in South Dakota.

Governor Kristi Noem was elected by the slimmest majority in recent history, so one might think she would work to unite South Dakotans to address the serious problems we face. But rhetoric and reality are not the same.

Less than a year in office, she is already raising cash for reelection, and her fundraising letters paint a disturbing picture. She denounces “left-wing radicals” — the other party — claiming that for eight years she has “led the charge against the hard-left agenda,” standing with President Donald Trump “against liberals in The Swamp.” In fact, the Washington “swamp” has never been deeper, more polluted, and more populated with corrupt and incompetent crocodiles, and Kristi Noem continues to play her part in creating and supporting the partisan mess.

Noem offers divisive rhetoric and demagoguery, not leadership and solutions. Welcome to her Swamp.

/s/ Jerry Wilson, Vermillion, S.D.

