Noem: right-wing divider
The most divisive president in modern history has his counterpart in South Dakota.
Governor Kristi Noem was elected by the slimmest majority in recent history, so one might think she would work to unite South Dakotans to address the serious problems we face. But rhetoric and reality are not the same.
Less than a year in office, she is already raising cash for reelection, and her fundraising letters paint a disturbing picture. She denounces “left-wing radicals” — the other party — claiming that for eight years she has “led the charge against the hard-left agenda,” standing with President Donald Trump “against liberals in The Swamp.” In fact, the Washington “swamp” has never been deeper, more polluted, and more populated with corrupt and incompetent crocodiles, and Kristi Noem continues to play her part in creating and supporting the partisan mess.
Noem offers divisive rhetoric and demagoguery, not leadership and solutions. Welcome to her Swamp.
/s/ Jerry Wilson, Vermillion, S.D.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.