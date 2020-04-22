Dear Capital Journal readers:
I would like to report another act of service by our local police.
On the morning of Thursday, April 9, my husband was carrying our garbage bag to the curb for pickup. He’s had some problems with his legs.
When he put the bag down, his balance shifted and he fell onto his back. Having no strength in either leg to get up, he laid there. Two cars went by and did not stop. (We live on N. Harrison Avenue)
Then, here came a Pierre policeman down Harrison. He made a U-turn and pulled up to the curb where Maynard laid. He helped him up and then walked him up our driveway to the backdoor.
So, a big ‘thank you’ to that young man (the Pierre policeman) who stopped to help my husband.
Mary Greenfield
Pierre
