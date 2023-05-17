Brandei Schaefbauer

Brandei Schaefbauer

District 3 SD House of Representatives

 

 Brandei Schaefbauer District 3 SD House of Representatives

Recently, a reporter got fired for sending a prank call to a so-called “friend.” The recipient of the prank call said he felt “threatened” by the call. The reporter was made to apologize and plead guilty to a Class 2 misdemeanor and pay a fine. There is no question that this was a lapse in judgment. But compare this, and the reaction to it, to what is currently being pulled on landowners across the state and political leaders' reaction to that.

I was in Leola on Monday, May 15, 2023, for a rally put on by landowners who are having the biggest prank of their lives played on them. There are landowners all over the state that are being threatened with Eminent Domain by a private company, Summit Carbon Solutions, to build a pipeline to carry highly pressurized CO2 and dump it in the ground in North Dakota. Approximately 15 or so present and past legislators were there to support the landowners and speak on property rights.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments